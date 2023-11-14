John “JC” Christopher Walther, 41, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2023, in Richardsville, VA.

JC was born on May 3, 1982, in LaPlata, MD, to John Michael Walther and Elizabeth Ann White.

After JC graduated from high school, he became a sheet metal tech. He married his beloved wife, Shelby Marie Gray on September 14, 2013, and together they had 3 children, Rylynn, Hayden, and John Corwin. JC enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

JC is survived by his beloved wife, Shelby Marie Walther; children, Leah Duke of Crownsville, MD, Rylynn Walther of Mechanicsville, MD, Hayden Walther of Mechanicsville, MD, John Corwin Walther of Mechanicsville, MD; parents, John Michael Walther and Elizabeth Ann White; brothers, Tim Walther of Spotsylvania, VA, Mike Walther of Mechanicsville, MD; and sister, Ginger Lannom of Hendersonville, TN.

He is predeceased by his grandparents, John and Frances Walther; Charles and Susan White; uncles, Mark Walther, and Richard White.

The family will receive friends for John’s Memorial Gathering on Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Noch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.deltawaterfowlfoundation.com Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD