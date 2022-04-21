Joseph Benjamin Baker Sr.

On April 4, 2022, Joseph B. Baker Sr. passionately known as “Mickey” passed away peacefully at the age of 80, at his home in Clements, Maryland surrounded by his beloved wife and children. Joseph was born August 3, 1941, in Chaptico, Maryland to the late James Richard and Catherine Countiss-Baker, raised as the seventh of eleven children, he loved and admired all ten of his siblings.

Joseph “Mickey” was educated in St. Mary’s County Public School System and graduated from Banneker High school in Loveville, MD. He started his career with various jobs but invested his time with Buck Quade Farming Company. He expanded his skills, knowledge, and devotion at Bullock Construction Company as a Superintendent where he endured for fifty-one (51) years until his time of retirement.

On June 12, 1965, Joseph married the love of his life and soulmate; Agnes Marie Banks, he was a caring, loving, and devoted husband for 56 years.

You could always find Joseph busy with his hands doing yard work, cooking with a passion on the grill, or building home projects. He also enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the Baltimore Ravens, with a cold beer. His love and support for his family was evident but went beyond his immediate family; his love for his neighbors, friends, and in-laws was a highlight when it came to entertaining and family functions. Joseph was always ready for a good joke and ensured all in his presence had a good time. Joseph “Mickey” was known as the “go to guy” by his neighbors and friends being skilled in home improvement, landscaping; truly the hands and heart of “Jack of all Trades.”

Joseph leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and faithful wife Agnes, four children: Stephanie Elizabeth Baker, Beverly Louise Baker (Joseph), Joseph Benjamin “Timmy” Baker Jr. and Lashonda Nicole “Molly”Clyburn. Six grandchildren: Joseph William Medley III, Erica Elizabeth Baker, Corey Antione Adams, Demetrius DeSales Clyburn, Deasia Nicole Clyburn and Brioni Monae Baker; ten great grandchildren; three sisters Annie Baker, Mary “Eleanor” Douglas (Francis), Teresa Chase (Paul); In-laws Mary “Mixx” Baker, Mary “Peggy” Baker, Mary Frances Baker, Beryl Baker, Carolyn Butler, Helen “Theresa” Briscoe, Mamie “Christine” Banks (Joe Pete), Mary “Ann” Brooks, Catherine Toye (Everett), and Thomas “Raymond” Banks, Bernard Banks (Regina), John Banks (Linda) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; James and Catherine, siblings: James Richard Jr., William Hayes, Edna Cecelia, William Edward, Robert Andrew, Thomas Frederick, and Louis Jerome; godson John Francis “Fanny” Baker and son-in-law Toby DeSales Clyburn.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements are by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.