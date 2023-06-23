SOLOMONS, Md. – July holds a FINTASTIC month of fun for the whole family at the Calvert Marine Museum. One of the museum’s most popular events, Sharkfest, will commence on July 8, along with, camps, concerts, and more! Remember, museum members enjoy FREE admission all year long! For more information please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Saturday & Sunday, July 1 & 2 – Maritime Art & Artifacts Show 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Arts Council of Calvert County and the Calvert Marine Museum will sponsor a Maritime Art & Artifacts show to celebrate the treasures of the Chesapeake Bay region. Explore first-hand the maritime culture and natural history of the Chesapeake Bay through artistic interpretations and specific examples of marine life. Weather permitting, local artists may choose to set up an easel to paint or draw on-site and visitors will have the opportunity to purchase select pieces of art. Cost: Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, July 6 & 13 – Sea Squirts: Rays 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, accompanied by an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, July 7 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas from 1 – 4:30 p.m. to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Saturday, July 8 – Sharkfest! 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Celebrate all things shark, all day, at CMM! Live sharks will be featured in the Corbin Nature Pavilion for viewing. Learn fascinating ‘sharktoids’, examine evidence of prehistoric sharks, and take a picture in the life-size jaws of a Megalodon shark. Food and drinks will be for sale on site. Strollers and carts are not allowed in the museum for SHARKFEST. We strongly recommend purchasing admission tickets in advance. Capacity is limited. Cost: Museum admission applies; CMM members are FREE. Complimentary museum passes will not be honored. For more information and to purchase tickets visit: Sharkfest | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Tuesday, July 18 – Mornings at the Museum: Otters and Opossums?! 10 a.m. – noon

Meet our mammals! Get to know the mammals at the Calvert Marine Museum that are found within the Chesapeake Bay estuary. Observe and learn about Calvert and Chessie Grace – our North American river otters, as well as our newest addition, Poppie the Virginia opossum. Through hands-on activities, fun games, and crafts, we will explore their habitat, behavior, and biology. Cost: $10 per participant; for ages 5-7. For more information and to purchases tickets visit: Otters and Opossums | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday, July 19 – Mornings at the Museum: Fossil Adventures 10 a.m. – noon

Participants are dropped off at Cove Point Lighthouse, where they meet CMM educators. The program leader teaches a short lesson on local Miocene fossils and what to look for. From 10 AM to about 11:30 AM, you explore the beach to search for fossilized shells, bones, and shark teeth. After fossil collecting, you work with the museum educators to identify any fossils you have found. The program ends at 12 PM. Cost: $10 per participant, for ages 8-12. For more information and to purchase tickets visit: Mornings at the Museum | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, July 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, July 20 & 27 – Little Minnows: Shark Relatives 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Shark Relatives,for preschoolers ages 3 – 5, accompanied by an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, July 21 – Mornings at the Museum: Summertime Blues 10 – 11 a.m.

Join an educator on the historic William B. Tennison for a hands-on blue crab educational experience. This youth field program uses live blue crabs to illustrate their life cycle and how to identify male and female crabs. Discover the history of the blue crab fishery on the Patuxent River and learn the ins and outs of our annual blue crab harvest. Cost: $20 per participant. For more information and to register visit: Mornings at the Museum | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, July 27 – Waterside Performance Series: LEE BRICE 7 p.m.

CMA and ACM award winner Lee Brice will take the stage for CMM’s third Waterside Music Series concert. Lee has taken nine radio singles to Number One: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Opening for Brice is multi-platinum selling artist Elle King. Her unique blend of rock, blues, and country has captivated audiences around the world. Performance is at the CMM Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion starting at 7 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m. with food and beverages onsite. The Museum and Museum Store close at 3 p.m. for concert preparations. Cost of tickets are $39 – $89 (additional fees apply). Tickets are online at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.