Terance Albert Tracy AKA of Terance Albert Falter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On November 15, 2023, Terance Albert Tracy, 31, of Annapolis, was convicted by a Calvert County jury of criminal trespass on the premises of the County Health Department.

Earlier this year, Tracy, a self-styled “First Amendment Auditor,” entered the lobby area of the building during business hours and began filming people as they came and went.

Based upon patient privacy concerns, the County Health Officer asked Tracy to stop filming and leave. When Tracy refused to do so, he was arrested by deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 15, 2023, before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Kyle Tores.