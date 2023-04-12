Kathleen Harriman

Kathleen Ann Harriman, 77, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on April 6, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Kathy was born on April 6, 1946, in Massachusetts. Her parents were the late Alvin and Lelia (Lee) Marshall.

In 1970, she married her beloved husband, Don Henry Harriman. Together they had two children, Chad Henry Harriman and Amy Lee Harriman Brackett, making their family complete. Don and Kathy were married for 43 years prior to his passing in 2013.

Kathy worked in the banking industry as a Head Teller. She enjoyed reading, sewing, completing crossword puzzles, researching family history, spending time with her neighbors and friends, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband and her sister, Karen. Kathy is survived by her children, Amy Brackett (Justin) and Chad Harriman (Allison); her brother Kevin; and her granddaughters, Grace Harriman, Lindsay Brackett, Lauren Harriman and Ashley Brackett.

Family will receive friends for Kathy’s Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kathy’s name to: The American Cancer Society or The Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.