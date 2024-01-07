Kids’ College Funds Benefiting From Dad’s $50,000 Scratch-Off Win

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – A Maryland Lottery player from a small town near Lanham is too busy to wait to find out if he won any prizes on his latest purchase. He plays his scratch-offs in the store and was surprised when he recently hit for $50,000.

“I was so happy,” said the father of five.

The Prince George’s County resident bought the winning $20 $50,000 Cash game at Kentland Shell. The Hyattsville store located at 7777 Landover Road is one of his usual Lottery retailers. He told Lottery officials that he prefers to buy games at gas stations because it allows him to combine an errand with a fun diversion.

As happened a few years back when he won $10,000, the winner plans to put this money into for his kids’ college funds. The Lottery will give his lucky retailer a bonus of $500, equal to 1% of the prize, for selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

The $50,000 Cash game continues to award top prizes. It went on sale in December of 2022 with a total of 160 $50,000 top prizes available. About half of those prizes remain unclaimed – 81 in all – as of Jan. 5, along with 93 at the $5,000 level and more than 450,000 ranging from $20 to $500.