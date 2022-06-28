HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces Kings Landing Pool will open to the public beginning Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The pool will be available for open swim Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on aquatic facility hours visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/aquatics.

“We are so pleased to finally be able to open Kings Landing Pool to the public this season,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. “While we initially closed the facility for the safety of patrons due to a shortage of aquatics safety personnel, we are thankful to now have enough qualified individuals available to safely staff the pool during these adjusted hours.”

Various Parks & Recreation facilities continue to operate with adjusted hours and services due to labor shortages, which are being felt throughout the United States. Calvert County Government continues to recruit employees.

Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Employment to learn about and apply for open positions.