LA PLATA, Md. — On March 28-29, members of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) held a site-based assessment as part of the agency’s on-going reaccreditation process.

CALEA’s site-based assessment team included Dr. Michael Webb, a retired law enforcement commander and Senior Core Faculty Member at Capella University and Lieutenant James Sullivan, Burlington Township Police Department, New Jersey.

The assessment team’s area of focus included LPPD’s body-worn camera program, recruitment and selection, collaborative partnerships, and community engagement. The assessment team conducted interviews of agency personnel, town staff, elected officials, allied law enforcement partners, residents, business owners, as well as faith-based and leaders of non-profit organizations, as well as other government officials.

The assessment team will now draft a detailed report of their observations during the site-based assessment and forward it to the Commission. In July, members of LPPD will appear at a Commission hearing where a final decision on reaccreditation will be determined.