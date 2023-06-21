Ladies Of Charity Calvert County Seeks Community's Help For Pantry Rebuild Project

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The Ladies of Charity Calvert County work to aid those in need, but they need the community’s help in fundraising for their Pantry Rebuild Project.

The Ladies of Charity of Calvert County is a non-profit charity organization that’s been involved in helping those in need around the Calvert County area since 1968. With a mission of, “Striving to follow the example of Jesus Christ by serving those in need with compassion, respect, and humility. We work to relieve poverty in all forms.”

The non-profit organization is located at 8823 Dayton Avenue, in North Beach was started as a thrift shop around 30 years ago and then became the now still standing charity housed in the same building for the last few decades.

The Charity distributes perishable and non-perishable groceries at each opening, “We are open every Thursday 12-2 p.m., the second Wednesday of each month from 5-7 p.m., and the last Saturday of the month from 10-12 p.m. The charity also participates 4 times a year with the Calvert Nursing Center in which residents receive gift tote bags filled with necessities, snacks and games. These are just a few of the many involvements of the charity.

Currently, the organization’s home base is in need of major rebuilding, and runs from sea can’s, a shed and a truck on the Dayton Avenue property. In which the Pantry Rebuild Project came about, the organization states “ Based on the tripling of our client population, we propose to double our square footage in an open concept replacement facility that is ADA compliant, and energy efficient.” The proposal continues, “The building will have the capacity to receive, sort, pack, and distribute the volume of food we are, and will be distributing in the future.”

With the current volume of food being nearly 4000 pounds of food a week to their clients, the members state, “The volume of food we distribute weekly could not fit into the building and the second story is not accessible for the average volunteer.” Thus making the rebuild a necessity for the charity’s continuing success.

“Our fundraising goal is $1 Million. In addition, we will seek in kind donations for elements such as paving, HVAC, roofing, electrical, and plumbing. We have already secured pro bono services for our project manager who is volunteering his time and services.” The Ladies of Charity Calvert County have also received a grant from Kentucky Fried Chicken and a grant commitment from catholic charities but are accepting any and all donations and services that might help to aid in the Pantry Rebuild Project.

To learn more about the Ladies of Charity Calvert County, donate to their causes and the Pantry Rebuild Project, or to keep up with the great things they do for the community go to ladiesofcharitycalvertcounty.org or use the QR code below.