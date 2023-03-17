Large Shed Burns To The Ground In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On March 17, at approximately 3:05 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a structure fire in the 41200 block of Rolling Hills Lane.

Crews arrived to find a 20×20 shed that was burned to the ground and still on fire. Firefighters stretched an attack line to extinguish the remaining fire.

The fire was quickly knocked down and the assignment was scaled back.

Crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes. No injuries have been reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue investigating the incident.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

