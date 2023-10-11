Last Call: Brewery That Makes Rams Head IPA Shutting Down

Credit: Fordham & Dominion Brewing

BALTIMORE – The Delaware brewery that makes Rams Head IPA is permanently closing. Fordham & Dominion Brewery in Dover will close its doors after October 28th.

On the company’s Facebook page, they posted, “We want to thank everyone who has been part of the success Fordham & Dominion has achieved throughout the years – the brewing and tap room team, the entire Dover community, and everyone who has believed in and enjoyed the beer we’ve brewed for over 25 years.”

Don’t worry. You’ll still be able to enjoy Rams Head IPA. Heavy Seas in Baltimore will now brew it. The beer will only be available at all Rams Head locations. Heavy Seas also has plans to start brewing Copperhead Ale and Dominion Root Beer. Cat 5 Key Lime Lager will be brewed in Florida and only available in the Sunshine State.

Rams Head has locations in Maryland including Annapolis, Stevensville, Glen Burnie, and one in Key West, Florida.

