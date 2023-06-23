Latrice Carr And Rise Band & Show Concert At The Wharf Has Been Rescheduled Due To Forecasted Rain

LEONARDTOWN, Md. —Due to forecasted rain for this Saturday, June 24th, the On the Water’s Edge Concert featuring Latrice Carr and the Rise Band & Show has been rescheduled to Friday, August 11, 2023 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Please mark your calendars and plan to join us at the Leonardtown Wharf for the rescheduled event and enjoy live music, dancing, tasty eats, and fun on beautiful Breton Bay!

The Rise band and Show

For a complete list of music in Leonardtown visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest.

The On the Water’s Edge music series at the Leonardtown Wharf (part of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival) is sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of RE/MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes. Other concerts around Leonardtown, including the Leonardtown Square and Port of Leonardtown Winery, are presented by the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, the County Times, Port of Leonardtown Winery and other valued sponsors. To view a full list of sponsors for the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival go to: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest.