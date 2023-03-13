LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Executive Program participated in a day-long session about issues of diversity in Southern Maryland and how to apply their learnings to their leadership in the region. The discussion took place at the College of Southern Maryland- Prince Frederick campus on March 2, 2023.

RADM Bert Johnston, USN (Ret.), an LSM Founding Sponsor, set the day’s course with a keynote on “Dealing with Gray Issues.”

Griff Hall, Founder of GRIFF Strategic Leadership, and Derek Matthews, Former Program Director for the Anne Arundel County Police Department facilitated the remainder of the day with whole group activities related to working across differences and small breakout sessions where participants explored the issue on a deeper level.

The class discussed a wide range of topics such as how best to lead diverse groups, ways to work through difficult discussions, and how to apply what they were learning to their growth as leaders in Southern Maryland.

“This was a thought-provoking day from start to end,” ALisa Casas, Director of Communications and Community Outreach for the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County said. “As a leader, hard conversations come with the job, and being prepared is key to ensuring that your team feels heard and seen.”

Leadership Southern Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is an interactive and life-enriching nine-month, tuition-based “behind-the-scenes” experience designed to enhance the collaborative abilities of our region’s top senior professionals. LSM welcomes mid- to upper-level senior executives representing diverse geographic locations, industries, professions, ethnicities, genders, and other backgrounds who are committed to addressing the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. Applications for the Class of 2024 are open until April 15.