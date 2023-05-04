Leadership Southern Maryland’s 10th Annual Golf Tournament Is Teed Up For Friday June 9th

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Driving, putting, fun, and networking are back again this year as Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) celebrates its 10th Annual Golf Tournament. This prestigious event will take place on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, Maryland. All golfers are welcomed and encouraged to join regional leaders from throughout Southern Maryland to enjoy a day of golf and connections at one of the region’s premier courses. Both team and individual registrations are available.

“LSM’s Annual Golf Tournament is not only one of our organization’s biggest fundraisers, it’s also an excellent networking opportunity, bringing together LSM graduates, community leaders, and business people from all parts of Southern Maryland.” said Ed Rule, President of Naval Systems, Inc. in Lexington Park, MD and President of the LSM Board of Directors. “Mostly, it’s just a lot of fun and a great day of golf.”

Entry fees include 18 holes of golf, a putting contest, breakfast and lunch, drinks, door prizes, and awards. The cost is $125 for individuals and $500 for a team. Team prizes will go to the first, second, and third place finishing foursomes. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive for men and women and closest to the pin for men and women.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 10th Golf Tournament; what a great milestone,” said Lindsay Frazier, Senior Program Analyst at Integrated Program Solutions in Lexington Park, MD. “I have been participating in the Annual LSM Golf Tournament since the beginning, and it continues to grow and attract a wonderful group of golfers and community leaders. I wouldn’t miss it.”

Sybol Anderson, Executive Director of Leadership Southern Maryland stressed the importance of the golf tournament as a “fun raiser” for LSM. “The proceeds are crucial for meeting our goals of strengthening our Executive and Emerging Leader programs and growing our network of Southern Maryland leaders. But because LSM exists to serve our community, having fun with the community is what we look forward to most.”

LSM Golf Tournament sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information and to register, go to https://www.leadershipsomd.org/news-events/annual-golf-tournament/.