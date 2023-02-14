Lester Schnake, age 88, of Solomons, MD died peacefully on February 8, 2023. He was born March 5, 1934 in Washington County, IL, son of the late Arthur and Katie Schnake. He married Shirley Schnake on April 9, 1960 in Hoyleton, IL and she survives him in Solomons, MD.

Mr. Schnake graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in agriculture. He served in the U.S. Army for two years after college. He was then employed by Standard Oil Company (then Amoco Oil, then BP) in St. Louis, MO. He was chosen to participate in the Sales Training Program in 1959 and held numerous positions in IL, MO, IA, SD, and GA. He took early retirement from Amoco in 1983 to become the President of Cropmate, a division of Amoco, purchased by the Scouler Company in Omaha, NE. He then transitioned back to Georgia to work for Gold Kist as VP Retail Operations. After retiring again, he spent his time doing accounting consulting and with his hobbies of flying and boating.

Mr. Schnake grew up in the United Methodist Church and sang in the choir, taught an adult Sunday School class and served on many church committees. In 2006, he and Shirley moved to be near their daughter and family to play his most important role of Grandpa, in which he excelled. He was a long time member of Patuxent Presbyterian Church.

He was the brother of the late Howard Schnake, Madeline Wayham, Melvin Schnake and Richard Schnake. He was the father of Daniel Schnake, of Chicago IL, the late David Schnake, and Diane Schnake Byers, of Hollywood, MD and the late Robert Byers. He was grandfather to Derek Schnake and Brandon Schnake, both of Chicago, IL and Liam Byers and Caden Byers, both of Hollywood, MD.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 at the Patuxent Presbyterian Church at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Patuxent Presbyterian Church, 23241 Kingston Creek Road, California, MD 20619 or Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

