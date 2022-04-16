LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The following letter was sent to TheBayNet.com by Marilyn Crosby of Lexington Park. Crosby is a former member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education and is a retired history teacher.

While sorting through my Grandma’s possessions, I ran across a picture of my Great Grandmother and Great Grandfather who were from Germany. Years ago I found a small paper signed by my Great Grandfather, William Bartenbach. It indicated that he gave up his allegiance to the Kaiser and swore allegiance to the United States of America. It gave me chills as I held it. I thank the Lord that I was fortunate enough to have ancestors who moved to the “Land of Opportunity.”

How does the United States immigration system function? The Immigration Nationality Act (INA) governs it. It allows up to 650,000 permanent immigration visas each year, Once they get the visa they become a lawful permanent resident (LPR). They can become a citizen or stay a lawful permanent resident. They don’t have to become a citizen. There is an unlimited number for relatives of U.S. citizens. As far as numbers per country go, it can’t exceed 7% of the total immigrants each year.

On a positive note, the American Immigration Council believes that immigrants are part of our national fabric, bringing energy and skills that benefit all Americans. I agree. That sounds good, let’s look at the other facts. According to borderreport.com there were 2 million encounters last year. Now, how many slipped through and never got caught?

These illegals take jobs of our workers. Even those from Mexico want no more. They overcrowd our schools. They need to be fed, clothed, and educated. This costs millions of your tax dollars. I visited Mexico. Although my tears flow heavily for these people, we can’t take all of those who desire to come.

What can we do? The current Biden administration is dropping them off all over our country in the dead of night using planes and other methods of transportation. They who are supposed to enforce our laws are breaking them. The next election will change everything. This is how a democracy has a “Bloodless Revolution.”

The problem is how many illegals will come in between now and the next election?

Governor Abott of Texas is taking the problem to Washing D.C. by dropping bus loads at the home of our national government. He is definitely drawing the attention of lawmakers who have not been to the border. He is bringing the border to them. To worsen matters, Title 42 will be lifted this month. Title 42 is used to stop illegal immigrants who have health concerns.

I’ve laid out many of the problems. My recommendation is for “We the people” to do something before the next election. We can’t afford to wait. Call your Governor, Senators, Representatives and others and halt this insanity. May God Bless America!