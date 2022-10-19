Thomas Donnell Evans

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice/Narcotics Division executed a series of search warrants at First Road in Lexington Park.

The subject of the investigation, Thomas Donnell Evans, age 42 of Lexington Park, was located and apprehended. Located in the search were three firearms, currency, CDS packing materials and a large quantity of of suspected MDMA, Oxycodone and Fentanyl.

Evans is a disqualified individual from owning firearms and ammunition due to previous convictions. Evans was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with:

-CDS Posssion: Not Marijuana (four counts)

-CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute

-CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (four counts)

-CDS Possession: Large amount

-Illegal Possession of Regulated Firearm (two counts)

-Firearm /Drug Traffic Crime and other firearm charges

Evans is currently being held on a no-bond status.