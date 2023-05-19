Darius Jordan

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On January 4, 2023, CED Central South Investigators were contacted by the Maryland State Police (MSP) Leonardtown Barrack in reference to a juvenile sex offense case. Investigators received the initial report and additional evidence from the reporting officer, TFC Posch and reviewed the case.

According to official court documents, on December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:16 a.m., TFC Posch responded to the victim’s address in St. Mary’s County. Posch first made contact with the juvenile’s mother, who advised Posch that her daughter, who’s age was not given in the report and was referred as “Juvenile Victim,” had assaulted her prior to his arrival.

The mother advised that the assault occurred as the result of her taking the Juvenile Victim’s phone. When asked what was on the phone, the mother advised that the Juvenile Victim was having a sexual relationship with a 20-year-old male who she identified as Darius Kavon Jordan. When asked how she knew they were having a sexual relationship, the mother said she saw text messages between the two discussing sex.

The mother advised on December 22, 2022, she was notified by her cousin that the Juvenile Victim was allegedly having sex with adult men. The mother then showed Posch screenshots of the messages with a subject named “My Only Lover.” In the conversation, which was sent on December 7, both parties were referring to each other as their significant other and advising they love each other multiple times.

The mother allowed investigators to search the phone. While investigating the phone, they learned that Juvenile Victim changed “My Only Lover” to “Bruva.” No number was listed for the contact, only an email. The two were found to be the same person as the conversation matched up to what the mother showed TFC Posch.

According to the documents, in the same message, Juvenile Victim and Jordan discussed meeting on December 3, 2022, at Jordan’s house. Later in that same conversation, Juvenile Victim and Jordan talked about the sex they had when they met up.

After reviewing the information gathered, TFC Posch advised he requested the case be transferred to the investigators with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Central-South.

After reviewing Posch’s body cam footage, investigators noted that the mother advised that a cousin contacted Jordan and told him to stay away from Juvenile Victim and that the victim was under age. Jordan told the cousin that he never did anything with Juvenile Victim and advised he blocked Juvenile Victim from contacting him.

According to the report, a review of the cellular phone revealed conversations between Juvenile Victim and Darius Jordan in which they talk about their relationship. Juvenile Victim refers to Jordan as “Baby”, “Love”, “Daddy”, and “Future Husband.” Jordan also encouraged Juvenile Victim to skip school so he could have a chance to see her, and they also had several explicit conversations about sex.

Investigators were able to locate Jordan’s residence and conducted a search and seizure warrant on March 1, 2023. As police responded and approached the residence, they announced to the occupants of the search warrant. At that time, a State team member who was standing in the backyard, observed the rear sliding glass door opening and a silver handgun, a Taurus Judge Revolver, being thrown out the back door in the yard, resulting in Jordan being arrested on scene and charged with the firearms violation.

On May 11, 2023, Darius Jordan was charged with Rape Second Degree, Sex Offense Third Degree, Sex Off 4th Deg-Sex Contact, Sexual Solicitation of a Minor, and Second Degree Assault.

If convicted of all charges, Jordan could face up to 51 years in prison and/or $28,500 in fines.

Jordan is currently being held without bond pending his trial date.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com