Lexington Park’s “Scratch-off Queen” changed her game choice and won $50,000

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A St. Mary’s County woman who loves Maryland Lottery scratch-offs took a break from playing her new favorite game, which is the $3 Frogger instant ticket, to try her luck with the Gold X50 scratch-off.

It turned out to be a great decision: She won a $50,000 second-tier prize!

The “Scratch-off Queen,” as she nicknamed herself, said she and a friend were at Great Mills Citgo at 21265 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park when they both took a chance on the $10 Gold X50 game.

“I didn’t win anything so I decided to get two more,” the scratch-off fan said. “At first, I thought I won $50.” Closer inspection of the prize amount printed beneath the matching number showed three more zeros.

“I quietly left,” said the Lexington Park resident, laughing at the memory.

The mother of four, who is a public school employee, plans to pay bills with some of her prize. This is her biggest Lottery score to date compared to three $1,000 prizes she’s won over the years.

The Gold X50 game debuted in January with 10 top prizes and is part of a Gold Multiplier family of games and the Gold Multiplier second-chance promotion. “Scratch-off Queen” claimed the sixth of 10 second-tier $50,000 prizes in the game. There are still five $100,000 top prizes remaining. Other members of the Gold Multiplier scratch-off family are the $1 Gold X5, $2 Gold X10 and $5 Gold X20 games.