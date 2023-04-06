Local Officers Complete ARIDE Training

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Join us in congratulating some of our state’s finest law enforcement officers for the successful completion of the Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) Training.

As part of our continued efforts to keep area roadways safe as well as provide advanced training opportunities for officers, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office hosted a training on April 4th and 5th, which focused on enhanced techniques for identifying people driving under the influence.

The training, consisted of two courses: ARIDE (Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement) as well as a course focused on the effects of Cannabis on the human body.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ARIDE course provides refresher training on the use of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and information on identifying persons driving under the influence of drugs. Participants gained a better understanding of the effects of drugs on a person’s ability to operate a vehicle safely, and how to identify the signs and symptoms caused by many different prescription and illicit drugs.

The second course that was taught provided information about Cannabis usage and its effects. Officers gained a more in-depth understanding of the effects of Cannabis on a person’s ability to operate a motor vehicle and the ability to recognize the difference between the signs of legal Cannabis use and the signs of impairment. This course was hosted in conjunction with the Chesapeake Region Safety Council.

Instructors for these courses were provided by Charles County Sheriff’s Office (Sgt. Brooks and Sgt. McCue) and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.( Sgt. Robshaw, Sgt. Kreps, and Cpl. Shrawder). A total of 16 officers participated and were from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Police.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Chesapeake Regional Safety Council for providing funding for this training, Chick-fil-A for providing lunch for the students, instructors and participants, and the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad for providing the venue.

Congratulations to ALL and thank you for your service!