Local Veteran Combines Love For Haunted Houses And Giving Back To The Community

TOWN CREEK, Md. – William “Preston” Fouch, a disabled United States Marine Corps veteran, is the owner and creator of the popular Pandora’s House of Nightmares. The haunted house not only terrifies the community but also gives back to it as well.

Fouch has loved the rush and enjoyment of scaring people since childhood.

“I grew up in eastern Kentucky, where our family couldn’t afford to go to expensive haunted house attractions or other things. As a child and young adult, I always dreamed of creating my very own haunt for all to enjoy,” Fouch told The BayNet. “From that moment on, I decided that one day, I would do something to provide a free haunt and attraction for the communities I was living in.”

Fouch described the humble beginnings of the haunted house that began while he was still serving in the Marine Corps.

“I started setting up my garage and carports as a maze for people to walk through every Halloween. We started doing this in 2014. We moved here (Southern Maryland) after I was medically retired from the Marine Corps, and this is when I decided to continue the tradition,” Fouch explained. “We operated the haunt for two years (2018 and 2019) until COVID. We couldn’t run it due to the 6ft distance requirements. We also had two additional children between that time, which took priority.”

The haunted house is located on Fouch’s private property in the Town Creek Community. The address will be advertised later, closer to opening day (Tentatively October 6th).

Pandora’s House of Nightmares is geared towards both adults and families. All about to enter are asked whether they want a full-fledged scare or a kid-friendly accommodation. Depending on the choice, they will leave screaming and exciting fear in those waiting, or the kid-friendly version will build confidence in the children with the actors being docile and friendly. At the same time, they can see all the scenes and props at the family’s discretion.

For the past two seasons, Pandora’s House of Nightmares has donated most of their proceeds to the Hollywood Rescue Squad and the Spirit of Children organization.

According to Spirit Halloween’s official website, “Spirit of Children brings fun and funding to local hospitals at Halloween and all year round through monetary donations to support Child Life and by providing costumes, accessories, decorations, and most everything needed for a Halloween party including volunteers from local Spirit stores.”

“Considering the rescue squads’ influential impact in serving the community, I know that the efforts and sacrifice of these organizations are a vital part of the safety of our community,” said Fouch. “I have family members who work as volunteers there who had mentioned to me they had once done a haunt to raise funds for the squad and have not operated it for many years due to lack of manpower and conflicting schedules. Speaking with them, I devised a plan to help them. They were very open and welcoming to me, facilitating the haunt and helping them raise funds. I was given access to the materials and the props they used in the past to help build and expand on the collection of animatronics and props I have accumulated over the years. Spirit of Children is an amazing organization I found while working at the Spirit Halloween store.”

Fouch is also looking for anyone willing to volunteer! Fouch noted that they need as much help as they can get. Volunteers can expect to help with the construction, design, operation, and scaring (acting) of the attending community members.

“We have many positions to be filled, from working within the haunt to entertaining the waiting guests running the entrance and exit, to name a few! We accommodate each person’s ability and comfort, with no experience required,” Fouch stated.

For those who are interested in volunteering, fill out this google form here. It is also highly encouraged that you follow the haunted house’s Facebook page and request to join their volunteer page.

Fouch also noted that they are looking for local businesses to donate supplies, gift baskets for raffles, and any other service to help accommodate the function of the haunt. IE: Lumber, a 50′ x 50′ heavy-duty tarp for the roof, materials to construct the haunt, fog juice, snacks, water, and anything that may be useful to help out with their cause.

“People can expect to get their fix of being scared, having a sensory overload, and excited to return for more fun! In essence, visitors to the haunted house can expect a rich, multi-layered experience beyond mere scares – an adventure, a twist and turn disorientating experience, and a community event all rolled into one,” said Fouch.

