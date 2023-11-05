Lt. Doug Mills Retires After 25 Years of Dedicated Service

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Lt. Doug Mills #106, Northern District Assistant Commander, retired from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on October 31, 2023, after 25 years of dedicated public service.

Lt. Mills started his career as a Correctional Officer from 1994-1996, briefly left SMCSO to work for an agency in Virginia before returning to St. Mary’s County in 1998 in the Patrol Division.

Throughout his career, Lt. Mills served as a Field Training Officer, Dive Team member, and Collision Reconstruction Member; he was in the Special Operations Division in Traffic Safety and the K9 unit, ultimately rising to the rank of Lieutenant and becoming the Assistant Commander of the Criminal Investigations Divison before his final post in the Patrol Division.

Sheriff Steve Hall said, “Doug has a very rare drive, and his detail-oriented work ethic distinguished him from others in 1994 and throughout his long career. This standard of excellence can be seen in those he trained, supervised, and raised. His example is on full display in his sons Joshua and Branden, who wear our uniform and give nothing but their best, and in doing so, solidify Doug’s legacy.”

Congratulations and Best Wishes for your retirement, Lt. Mills.