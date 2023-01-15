Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win.

The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.

They won a $250,000 top prize on a Lady Luck instant ticket.

The 54-year-old said one of his employees bought the winning scratch-off at Quik Mart in Annapolis.

The group leader attributes the win to consistent weekly contributions by the Lottery pool. This prize gives the players back what they have contributed several times over.

Quik Mart located at 2042 West Street will receive a $1,000 bonus for its role in selling a $250,000 top-prize winning instant ticket.

The $10 Lady Luck game went on sale in September 2022.

One of the game’s five $250,000 top prizes is still unclaimed along with two $20,000 prizes and 17 $10,000 prizes.