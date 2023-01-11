Alvin Lee Redmon

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 9, 2023, Alvin Lee Redmon of Lusby was sentenced to 50 years incarceration for 2 counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee suspended 20 years of the sentence, leaving Redmon with 30 years of active incarceration followed by 5 years of supervised probation.

The victim first disclosed the abuse when she was 17 years old and told police that it had been going on for many years.

She said the Defendant told her he would kill her if she told anyone.

In asking the Court to impose the maximum sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero noted that the Defendant had shown no remorse and had used the victim “as his own personal gratification tool.”

The Defendant is facing similar charges in other jurisdictions.