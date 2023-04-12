DUNKIRK, Md. – MAEVE Northern Calvert, a non-profit service organization for local moms, hosted its second annual Community Book Swap event on April 2, 2023 at Dunkirk District Park. Participants browsed through a large selection of gently-used books collected by MAEVE members. Many participants also brought additional books to donate. The free event also included children’s crafts and activities. Books left over from the event were donated by MAEVE Northern Calvert to local organizations and libraries.

“It was a bright, beautiful day for the MAEVE Book Swap and definitely an honor to be a part of it again this year. MAEVE Northern Calvert is proud of the community service projects we do that focus on strengthening families and supporting ‘all who mother,’” said Sandra Golden president of MAEVE Northern Calvert.

MAEVE Northern Calvert is the local chapter of MAEVE (Motherhood Alliance Equity Village Empowerment) a non-profit service organization. MAEVE Northern Calvert offers a “village” for local mothers. It organizes events, activities and support for members and their families and engages in service projects and charitable giving to support the community.

This was the second community book swap organized by MAEVE Northern Calvert. Other service projects have included a “adopting” a family from Safe Harbor for the holidays, and supply drive donations for Project Echo.

MAEVE Northern Calvert is currently accepting new members. For information about the organization and how to join, visit maevenortherncalvert.org

About MAEVE Northern Calvert

MAEVE Northern Calvert is the local chapter of MAEVE, a national non-profit, charitable organization that seeks to empower all who mother in support of one another and their communities. MAEVE (Motherhood Alliance Equity Village Empowerment) believes that every journey in motherhood is unique and valuable and strives to empower its members and foster opportunity for support, equity and inclusivity, friendship, learning and community engagement. For more information, visit maevenortherncalvert.org.