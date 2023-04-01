Daquan White

GREENBELT, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of Greenbelt. The suspect is 26-year-old Daquan White of Greenbelt. He is charged with fatally shooting his uncle, 44-year-old Steven Mouring of Suitland.

On March 30, 2023, at approximately 1:50 pm, officers responded to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located the victim in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Responding patrol officers assigned to Division II located the suspect attempting to run from the scene. He was taken into custody without incident. The potential murder weapon was recovered.

The preliminary investigation revealed White shot Mouring during an argument.

White is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0018907.