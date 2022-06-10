Justice Brett Kavanaugh

CHEVY CHASE, Md. – An armed man from California was arrested in Chevy Chase, Maryland, outside of the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday June 8th.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, made a call to emergency services saying he was having severe suicidal thoughts and that he had a gun in his possession.

Authorities arrived and apprehended Roske Wednesday morning. In his possession they found a suitcase with a Glock 17 pistol in it with a light, two magazines, and ammunition. In addition, they also found a backpack containing zip ties, a knife, and pepper spray, as well as a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, duct tape, and crowbar.

Roske informed law enforcement officers that he was intending on murdering “a specific United States Supreme Court Justice,” because of his anger over the Uvalde shooting and the current abortion debate involving the Supreme Court.

According to the FBI, “Roske stated that he began thinking about how to give his life a purpose and decided that he would kill the Supreme Court Justice.” Roske then planned to turn the gun on himself after doing so.

Roske also stated to District Judge Tim Sullivan that he had not been thinking clearly and that he was taking medication, though it is unclear whether or not that contributed to his behavior in any way.

This incident comes amid a wave of threats that have been directed at all nine Supreme Court Justices after a draft opinion stating that the court would likely overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked.

Governor Larry Hogan has since condemned this threat and has asked, “…leaders in both parties in Washington to strongly condemn these actions in no uncertain terms. It is vital to our constitutional system that the justices be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence against them and their families.”