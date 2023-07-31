Man Dies In ATV Accident In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md – A 25-year-old man died in an ATV accident on Sunday evening in La Plata.

According to authorities, the accident occurred on July 30, 2023, at approximately 5:55 p.m. in the area of Wright Cross Place. Two occupants were flipped off the ATV into the woods.

The victim was identified as a 25-year-old male, who suffered a severe head injury. Emergency medical services (EMS) requested a MEDEVAC to the scene, but the man died before it could arrive and the request was canceled.

No further details have been released at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com