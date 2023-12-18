BALTIMORE – The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General was notified on Friday, December 15, that the man who was critically injured during an encounter with Anne Arundel County Police officers on October 29, 2023, in the 900 Block of Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills, has died.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Lavaughn Coleman of Crofton, Maryland. In accordance with the IID’s authority to investigate incidents of civilians suffering injuries likely to result in death, the IID assumed this investigation on December 6. The investigation is active and ongoing.

On October 29, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills for a report of two men in a vehicle with guns and drugs. An initial review of the evidence shows that, when officers arrived on scene, they ordered the two men out of the vehicle as officers investigated the incident. The first individual, an adult male, complied and was placed in handcuffs. The second individual, Mr. Coleman, initially complied with officers’ commands, but, as an officer attempted to place him in handcuffs, he stood up and ran, striking the officer and knocking off his body-worn camera. Corporal A. Stallings pursued Mr. Coleman and gave him a command to stop before discharging his Taser, which struck Coleman. Mr. Coleman fell to the ground, hitting his head. Officers rendered medical aid and requested emergency medical services. Mr. Coleman was taken to a local hospital, and later to an area trauma center. Mr. Coleman passed away on December 14.

Officers on scene were equipped with body-worn cameras, which recorded the incident. The IID will generally release body camera footage within 20 business days of starting an investigation into an incident. There may be situations where more than 20 business days are necessary, including if investigators need additional time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.

