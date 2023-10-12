ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Linthicum man, who traded images of the children of a neighbor, work colleague, and his child’s youth sports coach in exchange for child pornography, was found guilty Wednesday of eight counts each of felony Distribution of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography, announced State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

Adam James Jun, 40, was found guilty of the 16 counts following a three-day bench trial in Circuit Court in Annapolis. Sentencing is scheduled for December 4, 2023.

“It is unthinkable that this defendant not only possessed and distributed child pornography, but also exploited the children of trusted friends and colleagues by sharing their innocent photographs with strangers,” Leitess said. “I cannot imagine what the parents of these children went through while learning of this betrayal, but I am hopeful this guilty verdict can bring them a sense of justice.”

In May 2022, law enforcement received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) of multiple files of child pornography discovered on Kik, a chat messenger site.

Investigators linked the files to an IP address in Linthicum, with the subscriber identified as Jun. It was revealed that Jun sent and received multiple files of child pornography through single and group users on the site. Along with exchanging videos and images of child pornography, Jun was trading clothed images of children identified by law enforcement as the young daughters of Jun’s neighbor, co-worker, and his child’s youth sports coach.

Assistant State’s Attorney Sean Fox and Assistant State’s Attorney Joshua Adrian prosecuted this case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County, with the Honorable Michael Malone presiding.