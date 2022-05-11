LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on May 9, 2022, Deyonta Gross (DOB August 23, 1993) pled guilty to multiple counts of Reckless Endangerment and Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm in connection with a shooting from March 9, 2021 in the Valley Estate’s neighborhood of Lexington Park.

Deyonta Gross

Thankfully, no one was hit by the gunfire despite the fact that multiple homes were struck.

Mr. Gross is awaiting sentencing and could get up to ten years in the Division of Corrections.

Mr. Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse for successfully securing the convictions.

Mr. Fritz would also like to thank Detective Austin Schultz and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for the hard work on the case.