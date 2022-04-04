UPDATE – St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on October 15, 2021, Charles Kenny (Date of Birth August 13, 1974) entered a plea to Third Degree Sexual Offense for having sexual contact with a minor.

On March 23, 2022, Judge Stanalonis sentenced the Defendant to the maximum penalty of 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

State’s Attorney Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor and Detective Fennessey of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department for a job well done.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Jan. 11, 2021, Charles Ernest Kenny, 46 of Newburg, was arrested on warrants for Violation Sex Offender Supervision, two counts of Third-Degree Sex Offense, Violation of Probation, two counts of Fourth-Degree Sex Offense and two counts of Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Gray Maloy. Case # 69690-20