Walter Crouse Prentiss, III

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Walter Crouse Prentiss, III, 43, was sentenced to a total of 30 years in the Division of Corrections, with 15 years of active incarceration to serve in prison for his involvement in a series of domestic violence assaults. Mr. Prentiss was convicted of assaulting a female victim in Mechanicsville, Maryland, over a span of several months in 2021.

Mr. Prentiss was sentenced as follows:

Assault Second Degree – sentenced to ten years, suspend all but five years active incarceration;

Assault Second Degree – sentenced to ten years, suspend all but five years, to run consecutive;

Assault First Degree – sentenced to ten years, suspend all but five years, to run consecutive; and

Violation of a Protective Order – sentenced to the maximum penalty of 90 days, to run concurrently.

Detective Joseph Bowling of the Criminal Investigative Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.