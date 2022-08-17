Photo from Mechanicsville VFD.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that involved a motorcycle.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on August 17, first responders were called to the 39000 block of New Market Turner Road for the reported crash with serious injuries.

Crews arrived soon after and located the bike operator, who was identified as a 30-year-old male who was conscious and breathing.

All injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, and were sustained in a “not dangerous” area of the patient’s body, according to first responders.

EMS on the scene determined that the patient would need further medical treatment. They were transported to Capital Regional Trauma Center for a further care.

Additionally, no hazardous materials spilled as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

