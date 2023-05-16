Mark Your Calendars For May 20 For The Breezy Point Blast-Off!

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites the public to celebrate the opening of Breezy Point Beach & Campground for the 2023 season at the annual Breezy Point Beach Blast-Off event. The all-ages event will be held Saturday, May 20 from 5-9 p.m. Admission will be free and pre-registration is not required.

Attendees will enjoy music, food for purchase from local food trucks, family games and a spectacular fireworks display. Everyone is welcome to bring a picnic or use the grills at the beach; grills are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The use of gas grills, pull-behind grills, smokers and deep fryers is prohibited. Alcohol, smoking/vaping, pets and glass containers are also prohibited.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is a favorite bay-front park featuring swimming, fishing, and picnicking. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the public beach playground and 200-foot fishing pier. Reminder, short-term and seasonal camping will be closed for the 2023 season for completion of an extensive shoreline restoration project.

For additional event information, updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more contact Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParksandRecreation on Instagram.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.