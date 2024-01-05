Mary Ann Turner, 83, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away at her “home on the hill” on December 30, 2023, surrounded by her family. On May 8, 1940, Mary Ann was born to Paul Benjamin and Mabel Virginia (Holt) Wise in Washington, DC. She immediately brought joy and laughter into the world.

In 1958, Mary Ann met her future husband, William “Sonny” Turner Jr., and the two were inseparable from that point on. Mary Ann and Sonny married on October 12, 1959, and had four children, William “Buddy” Turner III (Teresa) of Charlotte Hall, MD, James Keith Turner (Cindy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Timothy A. Turner (Colleen) of Fleming Island, FL, and Catherine Michelle Vaughan of Newtown, VA and her late husband Butch.

Mary Ann was a dedicated mom to all her children, raising all four of them to go on to accomplish great things. She found great joy in being “Gram” to her grandchildren and enjoyed creating special moments in their childhoods. Family came first and was above all else to Mary Ann and the hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, painting, drawing, and cooking. She found these hobbies to be relaxing and fulfilling, as they allowed her to express herself creatively. She enjoyed crocheting each grandchild their very own blanket for them to treasure. Family and friends were always impressed by her talent. Cooking was a passion that she inherited from her beloved Aunt Mary Southgate and Grandmother Francis Ann Wise. She loved trying out new recipes and adding her personal touch to them. Whenever she had guests over, she would delight them with a delicious homemade meal that was both comforting and satisfying. Mary Ann always stated that her grandmother and her aunt played a big part in who she became as mother, grandmother, and friend.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Paul “Pee Wee” Wise, Jr., and Thomas Wise, sisters Frances Gass and Deborah Johnson. She is survived by her four children, brother John Darrell Wise (Colleen) of Avenue, MD, sisters Shirley Miedzinski of Hollywood, MD, Gayle Nelson (Clyde) of Mechanicsville, MD, and grandchildren Crystal L. Coberly (Billy), Mark J. Turner (Jackie), Jennifer N. Schaub, William L. Turner IV, Kayla M. Smith (Harold) Ryan N. Turner, and Carly A. Dean (Alan). She is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be: Crystal L. Coberly, Mark J. Turner, Jennifer N. Schaub, William L. Turner IV, Ryan N. Turner, Carly A. Dean and. Honorary Pallbearer: Kayla M. Smith.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on January 15, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A mass will be held the following day at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow after the service at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, 29119 Point Lookout Rd, Morganza, MD 20660.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Ann’s name to Hospice at St, Mary’s 44724 Hospice Ln, Callaway, MD 20620.

