Mary Catherine "Kitty" Hammett

Mary Catherine Hammett, “Kitty”, 77, of Colton’s Point, MD, passed away on January 15, 2024 at her home. Born on August 30, 1946 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Helen E. Nelson and the late Harry I. Nelson. Mary was the loving wife of John A. Hammett, Sr., whom she married on January 2, 1965 in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Kenny Hammett (Kristi) of Colton’s Point, MD, her siblings, Harry Nelson of Leonardtown, MD and Ronnie Wise (John) of Clements, MD, her daughter-in-law, Donna Hammett, four grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her son, John Hammett, Jr., and her sister Alice Wood.

Mary was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1964. She was a Payroll Manager for St. Mary’s Hospital for 35 years, retiring in 2015.Mary was a member of the 7th District Vol. Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed softball, painting, gardening, family dinners, and spending time with her grandkids.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with Father Kevin Fields officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Kenny Hammett, Troy Hammett, Jay Hammett, John Hammett III, Trevor Hammett, and Brian Copsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Chase Copsey, John Hammet IV, and Abell Hammett.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

