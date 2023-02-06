Mary Teresa Mayor, 94, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her family at her side.

She was born on September 2, 1928 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Bernard L. Goldsborough and Alice Richley Heard Goldsborough.

Teresa was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and was raised behind Our Lady’s Medley’s Neck Church, where she also attended school. In 1944 at just 16 years of age she went to work for C & P Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. She worked there for 12 dedicated years until leaving to raise her family in 1956, On July 28, 1951 she married her beloved husband, Charles Edward Mayor, at Our Lady’s Medley’s Neck Catholic Church. Together, they celebrated over 42 years of marriage before his passing in September 1993. While her kids were growing up she volunteered at Little Flower School in Great Mills, MD. In 1968, she went back to work as a cafeteria monitor at Great Mills High School until 1972. She left there and went to work at Green Acres as a cashier and kitchen attendant for approximately 10 years. She also was an Avon Representative for 24 dedicated years from 1978 to 1996. She especially enjoyed working for the social interaction that came with the jobs. She enjoyed being with people and never meeting a stranger. She was actively involved in her home parish for many years as an alter attendant, keeping the linens sharply pressed and the church clean and as a long-time member of the Ladies of Charity. Her hobbies included listening to country music, cooking, ironing (which she loved to do), canning, and dancing. She had a beautiful voice and loved to jitterbug and waltz. She was the matriarch of the family, always preparing many delicious Sunday suppers and family gatherings for the holidays. She led by example demonstrating her faith and the importance of accepting others and helping people in any way she could. She was also a member of NARFE and a past member of Country Music Club.

She is survived by her three children: Brenda Mayor of Leonardtown, MD; Bernard A. Mayor (Barbara) of Chaptico, MD, and Edward Lee Mayor (Kay) of Chaptico, MD; nine grandchildren: Michele Brinsfield (Trae), Becky Kyser (Dave), Allan Mayor (Amy), Michael Mayor (Kristal), Leanna Mayor; Kristie Mattingly (Brian), Kimberly Oliver (Glenn), Mary Ellen Tiller (Will) and Lorrie Trossbach (Josh); 19 great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Joseph Goldsborough, her grandson, Douglas Haden, Jr., and her great-great granddaughter, Willow Jensyn Brinsfield.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Ron Potts and con-celebrated by Reverend Joe Sileo at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Allan Mayor, Michael Mayor, Blake Brinsfield, Billy Price, Jay Knott, and Chris Mayor.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634, Second District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692, and ACTS, P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.