Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis Steps Down

Credit: The Maryland Democratic Party

MARYLAND – Yvette Lewis, who has served as Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party since December 2019, officially stepped down on October 6, 2023.

Everett Browning, who was previously the First Vice Chair, will likely serve as Party Chair for at least a month following her exit. Lewis previously served as Party Chair from 2011 to 2015.

“With gratitude in my heart, I write this letter to you, the people I admire and respect. I want you to know that I am stepping down as Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in a position you all entrusted to me. And as I take a moment to reflect on my time as Chair, my heart is flooded with many warm memories that I will never forget,” she said in an email to Maryland Democrats announcing her plans. “Feeling your relentless, hopeful energy on the campaign trail at countless barbeques, backyard events, dinners, forums, meetings, rallies, and many other events across the state was an inspiration. Sharing the pain and anguish when Roe fell or when the other side won the day but coming together in those moments with a stronger resolve and resilience than ever before is what kept me going.”

During her tenure, Maryland Democrats expanded their majorities in both houses of the legislature and elected a Democratic governor for the first time in eight years. She also touted over $11,000,000 in fundraising since beginning the position, growing the trustee program and hosting panels on numerous political issues.

“Ever since Yvette’s first election in 2011, she has served as a trailblazer and represented our state on the national stage. As the current DNC National Committee member representing Maryland, she has routinely and successfully advocated for critical voter protections and increased Maryland voter participation through her “Shop Talk Programs” across the state,” said Congressman Steny Hoyer (D, District 5) in an email shortly after her retirement was announced.”

