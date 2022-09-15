ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider.

This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a subscription to Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and five copies of the 2023 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover.

This year’s contest received nearly 2,500 photos submitted by 500 photographers. In addition to the overall grand prize winner, the judges selected first through third place winners in four seasonal categories—winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Still to be determined is the “Fan Favorite,” which will be chosen by popular opinion on the department’s Facebook page. Followers are encouraged to “Like” and “Share” their pick when the photos are posted on September 16, with votes taken through September 26.

Here are the winners of the 19th annual Maryland Natural Resources Photo Contest:

Grand Prize: Jumping Spider by David Terao of Silver Spring

Fall:

First place: Autumn Screech by Scott Suriano of Baltimore

Second place: Misty Fall Sunrise by John Ruffa of Laurel

Third place: Kayaking the Sinepuxent Bay by Ann Rogers of Ellicott City

Winter:

First place: Seal at Sunset by April Price of Crofton

Second place: Snowy Trail by Jennifer McCord of Stevensville

Third place: Do Not Mess with the Peregrine Falcon by Maynard Knapp of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Spring:

First place: Fresh Air by Andrea Conte of Bethesda

Second place: King Rail with Oyster Toadfish by Joshua Galicki of Washington, D.C.

Third place: King of the Vernal Pool by Geoffrey Baker of Ellicott City

Summer:

First place: Jumping Spider by David Terao of Silver Spring

Second place: Smith Island Crabbing at Sunrise by Cathy Czajkowski of Cockeysville

Third place: The Newest Colt by James Rode of Dundalk

The first place winners will receive a Maryland State Parks passport, a magazine subscription, and five copies of the 2023 calendar. Second place winners will receive a magazine subscription and five copies of the calendar. Third place and fan-favorite winners will receive a complimentary copy of the calendar. Every winner and the “Fan Favorite” will have their images published in the calendar and featured in an upcoming edition of the magazine.