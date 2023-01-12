BALTIMORE – Marylanders have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, to enroll in a health or dental plan for 2023. Consumers who enroll by Jan. 15 will have coverage starting Feb. 1, 2023.

Visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free Enroll MHC mobile app to compare plans and enroll. New this year, Marylanders can get connected with a broker in 30 minutes or less by visiting www.MarylandHealthConnection.gov/find-help/ . Or call 1-855-642-8572

toll-free from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Help is available in more than 200 languages. L ocal health insurance navigators are also available to answer questions and help you enroll in person, by phone or on your computer.

“All plans available through Maryland Health Connection cover many health services at no cost. No one plans for accidents or illness. Take this opportunity to get protected from the unexpected before the Jan. 15 deadline,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

This open enrollment period is for private plans only. Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll any time of year.

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange (MHBE), a public corporation and independent unit of state government established in 2011, administers Maryland Health Connection.

Maryland Health Connection (MHC) is the state-based marketplace for Marylanders to shop and enroll in health insurance, as well as determine eligibility for Medicaid and other assistance programs. It is the only place where Marylanders can access financial help such as tax credits to make coverage more affordable.