ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States handed down a decision in the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association,

Inc. v. Bruen, Superintendent of New York State Police case.

Read the full opinion below:

This decision struck down the New York law that placed strict restrictions on the wearing and carrying of firearms outside of the home. This decision specifically noted the similar Maryland law regarding the “good and substantial reason”.

The Maryland State Police Licensing Division is aware of the US Supreme Court’s decision and it is under legal review with the MD Attorney General’s Office.

Additional information and guidance will be forthcoming.



Please check the Maryland State Police website for the most current

information available.

Maryland State Police Licensing Division.