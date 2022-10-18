Maryland State Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart in California, MD on Monday, October 17, 2022.

If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 22-MSP-040438.

You can remain anonymous!

Continue to follow for updates.