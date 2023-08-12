Maryland State Police To Activate Handgun Qualification License Renewal Application

MARYLAND – On or about August 28, 2023, the Maryland Department of State Police, Licensing Division (MDSPLD) will activate the application for renewing a current Handgun Qualification License (HQL). The renewal application can be found by signing into your eMDSP account.

HQL renewal applicants who cannot recall their login credentials should utilize the forgotten password link located at the bottom of the eMDSP login page.

As a reminder, your original HQL is valid for ten (10) years from the date of issuance. Renewal of your HQL does not require fingerprints to be submitted or require additional training to be completed. The renewal of your HQL requires a $20.00 nonrefundable application renewal fee to be submitted with the application.

In order for the HQL to remain active, the MDSPLD requests that HQL renewal applications be submitted at least fourteen (14) days before the expiration of the HQL. Failure to do so will result in the HQL renewal applicant’s ineligibility to purchase a handgun until the renewed HQL is received.

For further information, please visit the Handgun Qualification License page of the Maryland Department of State Police website by clicking here: Handgun Qualification License. You may also contact us, via email, at: msp.hql@maryland.gov.