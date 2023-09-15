LA PLATA, Md. — A Maryland State Police trooper and another driver were injured in a crash in La Plata on Thursday evening.

The trooper assigned to the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack was responding to a prior motor vehicle crash when the accident occurred on September 14, 2023, shortly after 5 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the trooper was traveling southbound on St. Charles Parkway with emergency equipment activated, coming to a full stop at the intersection of Billingsley Road when a Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound on Saint Charles Parkway struck the trooper’s unmarked Ford Explorer.

Both the trooper and the driver of the Toyota Corolla were transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators do not believe that impaired driving was a factor in the crash. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com