Maryland Trees May Be Less Vibrant This Fall

MARYLAND – It’s officially fall, and the trees will soon be changing colors, but Maryland may not see much of that.

The 2023 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, on smokymountains.com, shows Maryland will reach its foliage peak the week of October 23rd. Unless it rains, between now and then, experts think the foliage will be below average and not so colorful.

Maryland had record-breaking heat this summer, and the trees are suffering because of it. In fact, the state only received just over 23 inches of rain from January through August.

