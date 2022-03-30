GLEN BURNIE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA), in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Division of Vital Records, has expanded its birth certificate printing service to three additional branches. Maryland-born customers can now request a certified copy of their birth certificate and have it printed onsite as proof of identity to acquire the federally-mandated REAL ID at the Annapolis, Frederick and Largo branch offices, in addition to the Baltimore City and Essex branch offices.

“We are so excited to expand this service to additional branch offices to allow more customers access to this convenient benefit,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Maryland has one of the top REAL ID compliance rates in the nation at 86%, and since the partnership with the Department of Health began, this service has helped more than 1,300 Marylanders obtain their REAL ID status and a new copy of their birth certificate conveniently in one trip.”

The service began in March 2021 at the Baltimore City branch. Since then, more than 1,100 customers at that location and 200 customers in Essex have benefited from the partnership. MDH sets fees for certified birth certificate copies at $10. MDOT MVA does not collect any additional fees for this service and the customer will leave with a new copy of their birth certificate, as well as the MDOT MVA product they were there to obtain.

“MDOT MVA leads the way in forming meaningful partnerships with state agencies to offer Marylanders a one-stop shop for government services,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr.. “The birth certificate service is a huge convenience for customers obtaining their REAL ID and another way MDOT MVA is fulfilling its pledge to deliver premier customer service and Governor Hogan’s goal to provide a great customer experience.”

Customers are required to complete a driver license or identification card transaction to obtain a certified birth certificate at the MDOT MVA branches where this service is provided. The process to request a birth certificate at an MDOT MVA branch office was developed with the highest security standards. Customers verify personal information with one customer agent and provide payment to a second agent to ensure data privacy.

The federal REAL ID Act was passed by Congress after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. By May 3, 2023, all U.S. citizens must have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card to board commercial aircraft or gain access to federal facilities. In August 2019, MDOT MVA became the first in the nation to have its REAL ID process recertified by DHS, affirming Maryland’s compliance with the federal requirements.

Marylanders are encouraged to visit MVA.Maryland.gov and use the REAL ID Look Up Tool to learn their REAL ID status before making an appointment. For more information on REAL ID resources and other MDOT MVA services available online, visit our website mva.maryland.gov​.