MDOT Releases Draft Six-Year Capital Budget

HANOVER, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation yesterday released its Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program.

The six-year, $21.2 billion plan outlines capital investments in each mode funded by the Transportation Trust Fund: Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, State Highway Administration and The Secretary’s Office, as well as Maryland’s investment in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The plan also includes an additional $2.7 billion investment planned by the Maryland Transportation Authority. Receiving no funds from the Transportation Trust Fund, the Maryland Transportation Authority’s toll facilities are fully financed, constructed, operated, maintained, improved and protected with toll revenues paid by customers using those facilities.

To view the full Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program, go to ctp.maryland.gov or see above.

The release of the draft program launches the Maryland Department of Transportation’s annual tour of all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to discuss the funding plan and receive input from local officials and the public. The tour takes place between September and November, and local jurisdictions host the meetings. Dates and locations can be found here. The schedule is subject to change and will be updated as needed throughout the process.

Following the tour, the Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program will be finalized and submitted in January for consideration during the 2024 General Assembly session.