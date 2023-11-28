Mechanicsville VFD To Hold Drive-Thru Children’s Christmas Party

Credit: Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Come say hi to Santa and his elves while also acquiring some goodies on December 17, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department!

This free event will be the perfect opportunity for children to also drop off their wish list in Santa’s mailbox so he can take it back to the North Pole!

Admission to this event is completely free, but if you would like to donate to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department so they can continue to host events such as these in the future, click here.

