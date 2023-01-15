Rania Kaoukis, MD, advanced heart failure specialist, and Nardos Temesgen, MD, interventional cardiologist.

CLINTON, Md.– MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center recently welcomed two new MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute specialists to enhance cardiac services and care to patients throughout the southern Maryland region: Rania Kaoukis, MD, advanced heart failure specialist, and Nardos Temesgen, MD, interventional cardiologist.

Access to Advanced Heart Failure Management

Rania Kaoukis, MD, advanced heart failure specialist, recently joined MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center following the completion of her advanced fellowship training in heart failure and transplantation at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and a year in private practice. Dr. Kaoukis is board-certified in advanced heart failure/cardiac transplantation, cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, and internal medicine. She specializes in evaluating and managing patients with heart failure, particularly those with advanced heart failure, patients with devices including left ventricular assist devices (LVAD), and those who have undergone or are awaiting transplantation.

Dr. Kaoukis received her medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine. She completed an internal medicine residency at Loyola University Medical Center and a three-year cardiovascular fellowship at Temple University Hospital. She then completed advanced fellowship training in heart failure and transplantation at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. She is a member of the American College of Cardiology and the American College of Physicians.

“Having a heart failure physician in the community is an important bridge to getting our patients the care they need, whether it’s medications or advanced therapies like the LVAD pump or transplantation. As a heart failure specialist who has been trained within the MedStar Health system, I like being that link for my patients,” Dr. Kaoukis said.

Interventional Cardiology Benefits Patients with Non-Surgical Treatments

Nardos Temesgen, MD, also recently joined the cardiac team at the hospital as an interventional cardiologist. Originally from Ethiopia, Dr. Temesgen moved to the U.S. with her family when she was 17 and went on to attend Virginia Commonwealth University for her undergraduate studies. She received her Doctor of Medicine from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Ohio and returned to the Washington, DC region to complete her internal medicine residency and cardiology and interventional cardiology fellowships at The George Washington University School of Medicine before joining the interventional cardiology team at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital in November 2022.

One of the region’s leaders in interventional cardiology, MedStar Health averages more than 12,000 procedures a year. As an interventional cardiologist, Dr. Temesgen specializes in the treatment of heart conditions such as blocked arteries and the repair of structural abnormalities such as heart valve defects and damaged blood vessels using minimally invasive, nonsurgical procedures including transradial catheterization. Dr. Temesgen and her team perform these procedures in the hospital’s dedicated cardiac catheterization lab utilizing advanced imaging technology.

“In interventional cardiology, we’re able to not only open up arterial blockages but also repair defects and even replace leaking or damaged heart valves without the need for an open, invasive surgery,” said Dr. Temesgen. “The benefits to the patients in this community are many.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kaoukis or Dr. Temesgen, please call 301-877-5677.